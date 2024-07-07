Private Investigator Says Replying ‘STOP’ To Unsubscribe From Texts Could Compromise Your Location
by Laura Lynott
We all get those annoying texts from businesses and politicians, right?
Maybe we even signed up for them at one point to get a discount, but now they keep coming and we just don’t care about the product anymore.
It always says you can reply with STOP to “unsubscribe,” but according to private investigator @therealpinklady you might want to think twice before hitting send.
Because answering STOP might just put you in a spot of trouble, and could even give access to private information on your phone!
“It could be a scam, [but] that’s also how [private investigators] are able to ping cell phones,” Lisa said in her video.
She added: “We can’t do it like the cops can. However, when you respond to the text that’s giving permission to give your location.”
In a follow up clip, she added: “Your location is absolutely accessible to people that it shouldn’t be.”
I guess be careful if you don’t know where a message has come from and that BLOCK option could be your friend!
Watch the full clip here:
@therealpinklady
I don’t make the rules, just educating on what we can do as private investigators 😁 #investigation #pinkladylisa #privateinvestigator #femaleprivateinvestigator #pinkladysolutions #fypシ
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Folks getting concerned.
Block is the way forward!
This is awful. Let’s hope this woman keeps safe!
You can’t be too careful with your personal information.
There are a lot of creeps out there.
