Pushy Parents Keep Unfairly Comparing Them To Other Kids, So They Told Them How They Don’t Measure Up To Other Parents

AITA for comparing my parents to other parents like how they compare me to my peers? “My parents are immigrants and always compare me to my friends, family, their friends’ kids, and random successful kids they see online. This all started because my dad saw me playing a game after I was done my homework and gave me a lecture on how I shouldn’t be playing games but I should be studying.

He started complaining about my grades and truthfully I don’t know what my parents are complaining about because I’m a straight A student. I literally got 100% in a class but they don’t care because it’s not math. My parents act like I’m going to become homeless because I’m not getting 100% in every single class when I have above 90% in every class I take. He started comparing me to some student he read about in the paper who actually did get 100% in every class and I got so frustrated.

I told them that compared to my friends’ parents, they can’t speak or read English so I have to do everything for them, including tagging along to every store to buy things for them. All my friends have parents to help them with school if they are stuck yet my parents never completed elementary school. Because of their ignorance, they refused to take me to a dentist until a few months ago because I was in so much pain. Then they even argued with the dentist on treatment.

I told them how hard it is to be their translator because they always interrupt the other person while speaking to talk to me while I’m trying to listen and then translate. How every representative blows up at me because of their behavior and tells me to shut my parents up. None of my friends have to deal with that. I feel like they dumped the responsibility on me to kind of raise myself. I had to figure everything on my own and teach my parents that I needed glasses, needed regular dental care, developed good study habits on my own, and arrive to school on time because they always made me late and my teachers blamed me.

I ended up telling my parents that they don’t get to lecture me on my grades because they dropped out and know nothing about the school system. My mom told me that I was too harsh and said I needed to apologize to my dad because he was really hurt by what I said but I feel like I told the truth. I know that other kids would never say that to their own parents but they always compare me to my peers to point out all my flaws (like my height and acne lol) when I honestly believe that they’re lucky to have me. AITA?”

