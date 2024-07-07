Questionable Parking Job Divides The Neighborhood, So The Alleged Bad Parker Seeks Petty Revenge By Wedging Their Car Right In Front Of The Accuser’s House

When you’ve got more than one car per household, parking can be tricky. That’s why, when you have a system that works for everyone — you want to keep it that way. But what happens when not everyone is on board?

Let’s dive into this Reddit post where one homeowner goes so far as to get the police involved in an attemps to edit their neighbor’s parking job for their convenience.

Don’t let me park in front of my house? Now you can’t either. Background: My house is at the head of a T intersection. Basically, theres a street that faces my house. My family had three cars: two normal cars and an older car that was a little more beat up [with] clear coat damage. Not ugly but definitely not a jewel. Our driveway held two cars, so old car and normal car 1 shared the driveway and normal car 2 parked on the street.

It sounds like the car parking system is in place for this home — and I’m sure it’d be a hassle to change it up.

One day, a new neighbor knocked on our door and demanded we moved our car because it was was “blocking” the intersection. After refusing and saying that we had been parking there for a couple of years, they called the police and basically sided with them. We were sure it was BS, but we had a solution.

Uh oh. How do you engage in malicious compliance for this without breaking the law?

Compliance: New neighbors also had three cars. We took the old car and parked in smack in front of new neighbor’s house, such that they couldn’t park behind it because of a hydrant and parking in front of the car blocked their own driveway.

Ah, there’s that malicious compliance we’ve been waiting for…

Of course, they asked us to move it, which we refused. They ended up parking in front of their own driveway, which would result in a car shuffle if someone had to leave and their car wasn’t out front.

Ugh, the dreaded car shuffle. So, will the neighbor do this for the rest of their life now??

They eventually knocked on our door again and apologized. They had printed copy of local parking laws, basically showing that we could park in front of our house. Turns out, it was a stressful moving and buying experience for them. We’re cool now.

Wow. A story that actually has a happy ending for both parties? That’s a rarity. But let’s see if Reddit believes all’s well that ends well.

One Redditor pointed out that it’s only breaking the law if you get caught.

Another user had the hot take that the OP was at fault for a park job that may be burdening other drivers.

And another Redditor echoed that sentiment.

And then there was the reader who just loved to see a happy ending for both parties.

Finally, there were sympathizers in the mix who felt the OP did get the short end of the parking stick on this one.

This story divided Redditors, but we can all agree that compromise is necessary with neighbors when it comes to minor issues such as this.

It’s nice that both parties could work it out — the last thing you want is a block party battle!

