Rude Driver Refused To Let People Pass And Zipper Merge On The Highway, So This Guy And Another Driver Got Into The Open Lane And Blocked Her Way

Safe roadways rely on everyone following the standard traffic rules, within reason.

Some people, however, think they know better than the experts who make these rules, and try to force people to drive the way they want them to.

That’s the situation in this story, where a woman tries to stop everyone from using the standard zipper merge. Take a look at what happened.

Revenge on lady blocking traffic at merge This happened on my drive South for Thanksgiving. Saw a sign for a lane closure, left lane closed and merges into a single right lane for construction.

Me too. Go team zipper merge!

I’m a firm believer in the zipper method – use all lanes while they’re available. I was driving in the left lane in bumper-to-bumper slow moving traffic (5-10 mph). Got to about 200 meters before the lane officially ends and cones force all traffic to the right. There is a pickup truck behind me (cool dude) and a small SUV in front of me (self-proclaimed traffic police lady).

Ugh, I hate people like this.

Well, traffic police lady decides that she doesn’t like the zipper method. So she camps her car in the left lane next to another car and maintains speed, even though the 200 or so meters of road in front of her are now wide open. Still creeping along at 5-10 mph. SMH. I flashed my lights (still daylight) to prompt her to either change lanes or use the road.

How frustrating.

I could see her face in the left side mirror and could see her smirking. She knew what she was doing. Well cool guy in the truck behind me merges into the right lane and puts himself very close to the bumper of the car that traffic police lady was camping next to. It registers in my brain that he is now attempting to exact some revenge on traffic police lady. So, I decide to get in on the karmic justice. I merge to the right, now behind cool guy, and bring my car close enough to his bumper that traffic police lady wouldn’t be able to squeeze in. The end of the left lane comes, and cones are forcing traffic police lady to start merging right. But there is no room.

Yes!

Cue my malicious chuckle. Mwa ha ha. Traffic police lady realizes what is happening and she is ticked. Horn blaring. Fingers flying. But she’s outgunned. Cool guy and I have out maneuvered her. She is forced to merge behind me. Cue more malicious chuckling. Mwa ha ha ha. Traffic police lady flips me the bird. Cool guy rolls down his window and gives me a me thumbs up. I give thumbs up back. Traffic police lady ended up exiting soon thereafter. But she was sure to honk her horn while doing so. I gave her a nice neighborly wave. Figured she was probably just congratulating me on exacting due justice, and I needed to reciprocate with a wave. The end.

While I’m sure this lady didn’t learn her lesson, it was a great story anyway.

Let’s see what the commenters think.

Many people refuse to accept the facts.

Why not, it isn’t rocket science?

Wow, hope that guy was ok.

Yes, teamwork!

Ugg, I’ve seen this myself.

Come on driver, zipper merge is the proper way!

