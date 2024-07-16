Rude Neighbor Insisted A Rental House Needed To Be Painted, So The Owners Made Sure To Give Them A Pink Surprise They Had To Live Next To For Years

Before I started delving into the archives of Reddit, I never realized how many people get so worked up over how other people paint their houses.

You need to paint your house. “This happened back in the late 70’s to early 80’s when I was a kid, probably about 12 yrs old. My parents had a few rental properties. One was a 3 story Victorian divided into apartments. Two of the neighbors didn’t like that it was a rental.

One was often referred to as Mayor because he spent most of his time going around the neighborhood telling people how to do everything – from mowing their lawn, to pruning shrubs, whatever he saw that he didn’t like. I had a few friends on the local cemetery maintenance crew, they had stories about him (they gave him the title of Mayor). He would come up there regularly to tell them what they were doing wrong and what they should do instead. The other neighbor was a childhood friend of his, and never had any complaints of his own, but always backed up anything his friend said in any complaints. The neighbor didn’t like that it was a rental, so he complained constantly. In addition to phone calls and personal confrontations (nothing terrible, just going up to the residents and us when we were there to make his feelings known) he went to borough council meetings to complain, and submitted complaints to enforcement for anything they could find. We once got fined because the address numbers painted on the trash cans were 1″ (2.5 cm) too short (seriously, cost my dad $15).

He started to complain about the house needing paint, at first with no luck (it wasn’t that bad, code officer said it was OK), but eventually he prevailed, and we got the order to paint the place. We didn’t have a lot of money, so my folks went to the local paint place and purchased all of the stuff they wanted to get rid of. Returns, stuff not mixed right, whatever they could get, and even had a few painters donate their leftovers. I spent hours in the sun hand mixing the paint that was poured into a huge trash can, and once it was mixed it was poured back into the cans ready to paint the house. It turned out to be a bright pink.

We started to paint the place. The color was not well received … not at all. The neighbor and his friend went to borough council meetings to get it stopped. They complained to the code compliance people. The answer? There is nothing in the code that states what color a house has to be painted, only that it must be reasonably maintained (or some similar words). They also said that you asked for the house to be painted, you got what you asked for. He lived next to that place for many years after he got what he asked for.”

