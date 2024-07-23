Secret Shopper Eating Alone Blasts Outback Manager For Rolling His Eyes At Her

A lot of women would probably admit they don’t like eating alone because people look at them, thinking how sad and lonely they are.

And sometimes even staff serving a woman might not be the best due to biases on this totally normal scenario!

But this time, a manager picked the wrong woman to make feel small – because @kaylalaughsoutloud was also a secret shopper.

Kayla claims instead the manager gave her “attitude,” and he certainly didn’t know this was a mystery shopper was having lunch and checking out their service!

She says she requested to sit at a table as a solo diner and that this request was greeted with dismissal.

She asked to sit at the table, rather than the bar, as she finds barstools uncomfortable but when this request fell apart, the manager was called.

She said: “The manager came to me and was like, ‘This is our busy lunch hour,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m about to be part of that busy lunch hour.’

She told viewers she just wanted “a comfortable place to sit and enjoy my meal.”

“He rolled his eyes at me,” she said. “So he reluctantly gave me what I wanted with the hostess right behind. The hostess slapped the menu on the table and walked away.”

And here’s where she was made feel bad for being solo, she claimed.

“The waitress came and asked me for my drinks and asked me if anyone else was showing up. I said ‘No, it’s just me’. She got slightly an attitude with me and she said, ‘Oh, well I can move you to the bar.’”

When she did the big reveal on who she was the server was shocked and all the staff, who’d been so unfriendly, were suddenly falling over themselves to be nice!

But revenge is a dish best served cold. She said: “In a very nice way, I was like well, y’all, it’s a little too late. I have all your names, I’ve marked them down, the cameras will show the experience.”

The secret to good customer service is to be nice surely!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Lol, good call!

Everyone wants this job now! Ha.

Good plan!

You never know who you’re serving, I suppose.

It’s probably best to just be nice to everyone.

