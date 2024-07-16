Server Gets Annoyed When Customers Ask All Employees For The Same Sauce, So They Fill Their Table With Orders Of It To Prove A Point

It’s that time again, folks!

I can definitely get that sauce for you. “I’m a server and I take great pride in my ability to efficiently run my section. The key is maximizing each trip to and from the kitchen. So, rather than getting table 31 a refill, then table 32 more salt, then drop the check at 33, you check in at each table on your way to the back, grab everything in one go and head out to the dining room cutting down three trips to one. As long as the customer trusts me to do my job we’re all going to have a great experience.

That said my biggest pet peeve is when a customer asks every employee that passes their field of vision for the same thing. For example extra ranch (why is it always extra ranch). I’m not talking about when you ask me for the ranch, then see me come from the back and it’s clear I’ve forgotten it. I’m talking about when you ask me for more ranch, then 3 seconds later ask the food runner who just dropped off your fries for more ranch, then the manager who topped off your water for more ranch, then as the three of us are in the back clamoring for the squeeze bottle like a bunch of religious zealots desperate to touch the hem of our ranch God’s buttermilky robe a fourth person turns up telling us that table 32 wants more ranch. My MC in those moments is I make sure every single person that was asked drops their own ramekin of ranch off at the table. Then I come up last with the final ramekin and the biggest **** eating grin you’ve ever seen.

I completely ignore the fact that most of their table is now taken over with little dishes of ranch, rearranging some if need be to make room for my final contribution. Because, hey, if you asked 4 people for ranch you must want a lot of ranch and isn’t it great that you have it now. Meanwhile the look of embarrassment, or shame, or even anger I get from the customer is enough to keep me from running headfirst full speed into a brick wall the next time someone yells at me because their ahi tuna poke appetizer has raw fish.”

Sir, why do you have seven sides of Ranch on your table?

