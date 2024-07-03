She Accidentally Ate Her Diabetic Uncle’s Cheese, So She Instantly Ran Out To Get A New Block But Her Uncle Caught Her Red-Handed

When you stay at somebody else’s house and have to abide by their rules, it can sometimes result in some sticky situations.

For example, what happens when you mistakenly eat some of their food… and they get really angry?

The following story shows a difficult situation between an uncle and a niece that got way out of hand.

Let’s check out what went down.

AITA for replacing my diabetic uncle’s shredded cheese that I ate? I (21F) live with my aunt and uncle until I can get on my feet after graduating college. I’ve lived with them since high school after both my parents passed away.

The uncle has some issues..

My uncle is diabetic and needs to measure out his meals. He can’t eat many things so he has his own foods that only he eats. Otherwise, my aunt and I share the same food in the fridge and she always gets new things to try. Last night I was making Mac n Cheese (it was really just random pasta with some different cheeses in the fridge) and grabbed some shredded cheese to use. Halfway through adding it, my aunt says that’s my uncle’s shredded cheese that he started using for meal prep.

She made an honest mistake..

I didn’t finish the bag but I took enough where it would probably not add up to enough ounces for his meals. (About 3 pinches) We don’t have the best relationship. He has anger issues and attributes it to work. I don’t have a job and rely on them for groceries, but I do help around the house and babysit my younger niece.

She wanted to make up for it.

I got the idea to replenish the shredded cheese to avoid any arguments about someone touching his food. I searched around in my room for any spare change or dollars I could find and went to the grocery store to buy another bag of cheese. When I got back, he was home and asked where I went. I told him I accidentally used some of his cheese and I bought an extra bag.

UH OH..

He then starts yelling at me for eating his cheese, that he only has limited things he can eat, why did I eat the one thing he has to flavor his meals, and that I’m trying to play martyr buying more cheese when I have nothing to spend. I tell him I’m just making up for my mistake and he says to stop playing the hero and that I shouldn’t have done anything or told him anything.

So much fuss over cheese..

He says if I could buy my own cheese then I should buy my own food instead of eating theirs. My aunt assured me he didn’t mean what he said but that I should’ve just waited for her to replace the cheese instead of “calling attention to yourself”.

The aunt wasn’t sure how to handle it.

She said I was acting dramatic by spending what I had left on his cheese instead of just admitting to him that I took the cheese first. I don’t understand what I did wrong?

Yikes! We’re not sure what she did wrong either!

But hopefully, folks on Reddit will have something to say.

This person wants the girl to take the aunt’s recommendation.

This person doesn’t think that moving out is an option for the girl.

This person knows the uncle is the bad guy.

This commentator understands that she made an honest mistake.

This person knows nothing could’ve made the situation better.

Yeah, what is this guy’s problem?

Grow up! It’s just cheese!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.