She Accused Her Best Friend Of Cheating With Her Fiancé, But She Was Completely Wrong And Ended Up Losing Them Both

AITAH for refusing to lend my friend my house for her wedding after she asked me for a paternity test, resulting in her having to cancel the wedding? My friend Sandra and I have known each other for over 20 years (we are 30-32). Sandra is getting married to Andres, and I am married to Ian. Andres and I originally come from the same country and even the same region. We share many characteristics. We both have very round faces, deep brown eyes, long straight black hair, etc. If you didn’t know better, you might assume we are siblings.

I met Andres six years ago and introduced him to Sandra. He proposed two years ago. I own a beautiful property in my home country that I was ready to lend to Sandra and Andres for their wedding. My property is like a finca and has 10 rooms. Usually, I would rent it out for weddings at a somewhat high price, but I was happy to give it to them at no cost, with the condition that they hire their own catering and have their guests strip their beds when they leave.

Three months ago, Sandra became more reclusive. She wouldn’t answer my texts, and we didn’t meet up. Two weeks ago, she appeared at my door with Andres. They sat us down (my husband included) and said she suspected that my daughter is actually Andres’ biological daughter and requested a paternity test for peace of mind.

I was so shocked that I couldn’t say anything. My husband lost his temper and raised his voice, telling Sandra that she was being absolutely stupid. Sandra pointed out that my daughter looks like Andres. I explained that Andres and I look alike. She kept shaking her head, saying my daughter would look more like my husband and not like my exact copy.

The evening ended poorly. I agreed to the test if they paid for it. The results came back last Friday, showing that Andres was not the father. We also did a test confirming that my husband is the father.

Sandra cried and tried to hug me. I told her I didn’t want to and that I didn’t want to be friends with her for the time being. She kept saying her worries were justified and made a comment about “women from your country being more likely to do that.”

In that moment, I was filled with anger. I told her she could forget about using the venue and that I didn’t want her in my life anymore. She started crying, but I made her leave. Her mom and she have been texting me, saying they can’t find a new venue. I still said no.

Twenty minutes ago, Sandra called me sobbing, saying that the wedding is off because of me. Am I the a******? Should I have let her use the venue at the usual price, or was what I did okay? Update: they are no longer together. Sandra just wrote me an email apologizing and, for some reason paypaled me 25,67€. Anyway. Thank you for weighing in.

Top comment says Sandra showed her true colors and it cost her her fiancé.

Another agrees that the author is not to blame, and would be better off getting Sandra out of her life altogether.

This comment says Sandra owes herself a good look in the mirror if she thinks the loss of a venue is to blame.

And of course folks had opinions on the judgmental tone used by a “friend”.

Lastly, one commenter shared a reminder that sometimes, one side of the genetic makeup comes through stronger than the other, and it doesn’t mean anyone cheated.

