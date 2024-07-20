Wife Pranked Her Husband And Convinced Him They Had To Renew Their Marriage License For $2,000. – ‘I’d like to be legally married to you.’

A dog is for life and a marriage is too, unless y’all divorce – but one wife really pranked her husband, making him believe differently.

When we marry, we do it for life, unless we endure some rocky times and well, that’s a trip down to the divorce lawyer.

But the paperwork stays official right up until then.

But TikToker Kayla Kiker (@userkaykiker2020) somehow convinced her husband that their marriage license had expired!

She told her hubby over a call: “It expired last year apparently. On our anniversary date. I didn’t know, I just got the letter in the mail.”

Her husband of course responded: “What?”

She responded: “I just got the letter in the mail and they said our marriage license expired. November of ’23.”

Despite her husband responding he thought that the license was a one-time deal, she wasn’t done…

She said: “I guess it’s not. I guess you’re supposed to renew it every so many years.”

Then she went on to tell him they had to pay a $2,000 fee to renew.

He told her: “Did you say $2,000?!”.

He’s clearly not happy about that. I mean is it worth it really? Lol.

But in the end he admits: “Well I mean … OK … I’d like to be legally married to you.”

And the prank goes on, until he phones the clerk’s office about the license.

He realizes then this whole thing has been his devilish wife’s idea of fun at his expense. And full marks for comedy go to her!

Watch the full clip here:

@userkaykiker2020 Told my Husband our marriage license expired… he fell for it!! Watch the ending after the photo of my note for what the county told him! ♬ original sound – Kayla kiker

