She Doesn’t Like Her Her Daughter-In-Law So She Started Avoiding Her, But Now The Family Is Following Suit And Her Son Wants Her To Mend Fences

No one sets out to not get along with their in-laws.

At least, I don’t see why they would.

In fact, marrying someone whose family is awesome and supportive actually seems like the dream!

Sadly, since we don’t get to choose who marries into our families, personalities don’t always mesh.

Find out what happens when this mom decides she would rather not have a close relationship with her daughter-in-law.

AITA for avoiding DIL which resulted in the rest of the family excluding her and when confronted not fixing it This started about three years ago when my son married. My DIL, Jenny, is very opinionated and doesn’t handle any slight well. She claims it is due to growing up and having to be very loud in order to have someone pay attention to her. She was in a family of all boys and during any issue she goes to 100% percent.

She has several examples of things her DIL has done that don’t sit well.

This is a problem, any time she has a small issue she will escalate it very quickly. This has caused about half of outing to be ruined. It’s like she thinks everyone is out to get her and a small slight will set her off. She can never just keep her mouth shut. Everything needs a reaction from her. A few examples, a mix up at Starbucks for her drink, a waiter seemed impatient, someone pushing past her. These situations at most need a polite request to fix ( like her drink) or just ignore. Instead she is just a d***. It is an awful feeling to leave and know I shouldn’t step back on that place for at least 6 months.

Like an adult, she tried talking to her son and daughter-in-law first.

I tried to talk to her about the issue and it didn’t go well. I tried to talk to my son and nothing on that front.

When that didn’t work, she simply put distance between them.

So I stopped doing to small family events that she is invited to, I still go to big ones like holidays. My life has been better for it.

Trouble began when her family started to follow suit.

People noticed and when asked I told them the truth. Overtime people stopped inviting her or stopped going to events. She invited people to go to the city of the Fourth of July. Everyone turned her down. She asked around and it came back to me.

Now, she’s not sure whether or not she needs to do something about it.

I got a call from my son telling me to fix this. That I am a huge bully and caused this. That his wife has been upset since and got in a few argument with family members. I told him no, and I told him a while ago that her behavior was horrible. That this isn’t my problem. He called me some lovely names and I am doubting myself

Reddit is going to let her know!

The top comment says she’s brought this on herself.

They doubt any of this was due to the poster’s actions.

If she wanted to change, she would.

And they say she didn’t do anything wrong.

She just wants someone else to blame.

She’s just doing what’s best for her mental health.

Sounds like the DIL’s problem, not hers.

