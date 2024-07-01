She Found Out Her Sister-In-Laws Kids Stole From Her, So She Told Her Off In Epic Fashion

Most people would agree that taking things without asking is generally not cool.

AITA for telling my SIL that kids like hers are the reason I’m childfree (because they stole my keepsakes) My SIL has 2 kids, they’re 7 and 9. They are staying with us for a week because they wanted to visit our city for vacation. Today I noticed 2 things missing – our wedding flower and a bracelet from my middle school friend.

Obviously I kind of freaked out and I asked my SIL if she had any idea. Her kids were also there and they looked a little odd so I asked them if they knew anything. They said no but they looked upset. SIL got mad and said I can’t accuse her kids of anything. I insisted on looking in their room and I found the things.

I asked the kids why they took them and they said they looked cool. I told SIL that kids are like this are why we’re childfree. She said I crossed a line. AITA?

Some people just don’t care. I’ll never understand it and I don’t want to.

“Little criminals” is probably accurate. I bet they steal candy at the store.

Exactly. I’m not a parent, but I know that bad parenting causes stuff like this.

Good for this person. There is no other option.

I don’t understand why people let their kids do whatever they want.

At least they didn’t steal jewelry.

