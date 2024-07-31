Her Sister Snagged The Baby Clothes She’d Been Saving For Years, So She Told Her To Return Them After She’s Done. Now Her Mom Is Accusing Her Of Being Greedy.

Siblings are annoying and we know it but sometimes they just get on your nerves to the point where you just can’t take it anymore.

AITA for demanding my older sister to return my baby items she took from me because I was saving them for my future children? I (22F) have been saving my baby items from when I was young. This ranges from clothing, blankets, bibs, bottles, décor, crib bedding, and other miscellaneous items. I had it all in boxes in my closet — some décor I had displayed in my room. have sentimental attachment to it and want to pass it down to my children in hopes of it being a family heirloom one day.

My sister (26F) had her first child, my niece. I love my sister and her little family. I adore and love my niece and I’ve gotten a few baby items or toys for her as well. When I returned home from university, I noticed that the décor I had displayed was gone. I asked my mom about it and she said my sister saw the décor and she told her to take it. I told her that I was saving it for my future children and my mom just denied that it was valuable to me. Regardless, I didn’t want to argue with her about it.

I went back to my room and saw that all of my boxes were gone as well. I call my sister to confirm and yes, she had taken everything. I tried to be reasonable and I told her, “I’d like everything back once you’re done with it.” My sister got very angry at me, saying that it was hers now and she plans to use it for her other children – and then pass it down.

I told her that this was all MY baby stuff and if she wanted heirlooms, she should have saved her own baby items. Her argument was that she never planned on having children so she didn’t save anything, mom gave her the stuff so now it’s hers, and that I should just deal with it because “if it was so important, why didn’t you take it with you (to college)?” At this point, I felt like I was arguing with a brick wall. I demanded my stuff back immediately and said I’d go over to her house and get it back myself.

I tried to be nice and let her use it until my niece grew out of it but she just doesn’t want to give it back at all. She told my mom and my mom yelled at me saying that technically, all of my baby items are my mom’s possessions since she purchased them, thus my mom has every right to give to whoever she pleases. My mom and sister also claim that I’m lying about these items being valuable to me and I’m just saying that to be rude.

Mom, sister, and BIL say I’m in the wrong, my dad isn’t getting into it, my others siblings are minors (below 10 y/o) so I’m not taking their opinions seriously. Basically the entire family is against me and I don’t know what to do.

I do know that my sister isn’t well off but I did offer her to keep the items for now but that wasn’t enough for her. AITA?

