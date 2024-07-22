She Gave Her Sister-In-Law Advice On Choosing A Baby Name, But Her Brother-In-Law Wants An Apology For Her Overstepping Her Bounds

Picking a name for your new baby can be super fun and exciting.

AITA for helping my BILs wife with advice on how to agree on baby names? My husband’s brother and his wife are expecting a baby together. This is their first. My husband and I have four kids so we’ve been there, done that and we’re both happy with our kids names. For the sake of the post BILs wife is going to be Emma.

So Emma came to me a few weeks ago and asked me how my husband and I figured out names for our kids because she and BIL haven’t listed the name name yet for their baby. She said they’ve made a few lists already but there’s never one name overlapping. She said given we seemed to find our names easily and we’re still happy, she felt I was a good person to ask.

I decided to help her without going into “name your baby this” or “use this to get a baby name” and instead I told her some steps my husband and I took. 1) Write a list of top names, top 10, 20, 50 whatever and choose the names off each other’s list that are absolutely no, never going to happen and accept that and don’t hold a grudge over it 2) Discuss what your priority is in a name. For us it was a name that fit among peers (not too old, not too weird) but where they would still be the only [name] in the class. 3) Try to have fun with it both individually and together 4) Take breaks if you feel yourself getting stressed or frustrated.

Emma took it all in and even made some notes on her phone while we talked. She thanked me for the words of wisdom. Then she went to BIL and all seemed fine. Until he found out I had given advice. He told me I had no business interfering and told my husband I should mind my business. My husband stood up for me and said Emma had asked and I didn’t interfere, I didn’t try to talk them into a name, I just gave some tips on how they could work together better.

Emma apologized to me for BIL getting so angry. BIL said I should at least apologize before we put this to bed. He said I did overstep with my advice. My husband said BIL is being unreasonable. AITA?

