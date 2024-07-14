She Noticed A Stranger Taking Photos Of Her House So She Confronted Him About It. It Turned Out To Be Innocent And Now She’s Worried How It Appeared.

We live in a world shrouded in suspicion these days, so you can understand why someone would be concerned if they saw someone taking photos of their house, right?

I sure think so!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she was out of line for how she handled this situation.

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for questioning a man taking photos of my house? “I was driving home and saw a man walking a dog stop and take multiple photos of my lawn and side yard.

What do you think you’re doing?

I thought it was a little weird and pulled up beside him and casually asked “Can I help you?” We have a very strict HOA and the area he was photographing has some brown patches of grass. I thought he might be on the board and wanted to speak with him on the specific issue instead of getting a vague notice in the mail a few weeks after the fact, which is what usually happens. He got very nervous and started stammering about how he was taking photos of a fallen tree in my neighbor’s yard. He’s from out of state and visiting a friend and wanted to show him.

Well, that’s awkward…

I was embarrassed I stopped him and tried to reassure him that I meant no harm but he kept being defensive. I kept smiling and saying “Ok no problem!” and “You’re fine to do that” but he kept acting like I was suspicious of him. I’m a young white woman and he’s a black man, it’s a pretty diverse middle class neighborhood. I feel awful that I made him feel bad and he might have thought I was suspicious based on his race. AITA?”

Let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person said they’re NTA.

This individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I think she had every right to be suspicious about this.

That said, that doesn’t make it any less awkward.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.