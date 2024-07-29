She Told Her Uncle To Stop Talking About Prison, But Everyone Thinks She’s Rude, So Her Family Got Disinvited To The Family Gathering

We all have that one relative or friend who has been in prison for something they either did or did not do.

And the moment they get out, it’s like they’re in a whole new world, because, of course, prison must have changed them.

This is something easy to understand, right?

But with OP, she feels like her uncle, who has been in prison for 15 years, talks about it too much and wants him to stop.

Do you think this is reasonable? Read the full story below and you tell us.

AITA for telling my uncle prison isn’t a flex so stop talking about it in front of my kids? I have this uncle Jimmy (50’s) who went to prison for 15 years, and made it his entire personality. He’s been out for 2 years, and keeps talking about his time in prison and how it shaped him. He’s not even successful by any means, and is a cook at a fast food restaurant.

OP is being brutally honest.

I finally got sick of hearing it at a family gathering this weekend. He was talking about his prison name and how he got them. I told him I don’t think going to prison is a flex, and stop talking about it around my kids, because they will get the wrong impression about how prison is cool or something.

Now, everyone thinks she’s rude.

My whole family thinks I’m a jerk, but I don’t think going to prison for so long is flex, and it’s sad that he does this. My family and I was uninvited from the family’s 4th celebration tomorrow because they rather side with my uncle who is a felon than spend time with me and my family. I’m not backing down because I want a better example for my own kids (ages 6-11) than their great uncle teaching them prison is cool.

What can you say about this? Let’s see how other people reacted.

This user thinks OP could be a little more understanding.

Here’s an interesting insight from a criminology student.

He could still be adjusting, says this one.

This user thinks showing a little bit of care could help.

Uh oh! Some harsh reality here.

I get it. You’re trying to protect your kids, but you could have also protected your uncle’s feelings by raising your concern with politeness.

A little kindness goes a long way, you know?

