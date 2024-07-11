She Wanted To Enjoy A New Food Experience Without Her Picky Daughter-In-Law, But Now Everybody’s Feelings Are Hurt

Listen, nobody likes to be left out, especially of fun family events.

But a mature person has to realize that not every event or occasion is for all people, and sometimes there really is a good reason you’ve been left sitting at home.

This woman loves trying new food but her daughter-in-law doesn’t.

Find out what happened when she booked a new and exciting meal but didn’t invite her daughter-in-law along for the ride.

AITA for not inviting my picky eater Dil to my dinner event I will be as clear as possible. I like to try new food and there is a chef I have been following for years. She open a restaurant near me a few years ago and it is almost impossible to get a spot. I was extremely lucky and got one. It is a fixed menu and you eat what you are served for the most part. The menu changes or rotates about every week. They serve unique dishes.

She invited a few friends she knew would enjoy it, too.

Anyways when I booked it I booked for only five people. I invited my sisters, my two daughters and me. I also decided to pay for it all since I have a good job and wanted to treat them. This is we’re the issue started, I have a DIL who is a picky eater. I didn’t include her in the invites because I know she wouldn’t eat it. I can’t even be certain she would try dishes. She is the type of person that eat like 5 foods.

When her DIL found out she wasn’t one of them, her feelings were hurt.

Everyone runs in the same-ish circle and I got a call asking why she was not invited since she knows everyone that was invited. I tried to be polite by saying it was just a small gathering and move the conversation along. She kept pushing and I told her it is because she is a picky eater. That I am not paying for someone to not like the food, or not even try it. She thinks I am very cruel for excluding her.

Does the daughter-in-law have a point?

Let’s find out what Reddit thinks?

They don’t know why she would even want to come.

The reason why surly matters.

She really should have known better.

The entitlement is strong with this one.

Apparently there are rules!

I can see having your feelings hurt.

But surely she knows this isn’t something she would have enjoyed.

