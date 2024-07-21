She Was Dating Her Co-Worker Long Distance, But When He Ghosted Her She Found A Way To Make Sure He Saw Her Every Single Day

In today’s story, one woman learns the hard way why it’s not a good idea to date a co-worker.

Actually, her ex-boyfriend is the one who learned this lesson.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

My ex ghosted me so I found a way that he will have to see my face everyday This was a while ago and I’m over him now, but about 2 years ago I dated a coworker (I know now that that was a mistake I was barely in my 20s when this happened). We started as friends and hung in the same circles until we couldn’t deny the attraction anymore. A couple months into dating we were planning on moving in together and maybe even getting married one day. We were inseparable and he was so affectionate with his words and actions.

Things changed…

But then I got a promotion that required me to go out of state. We decided to do long distance for a while and I would keep a lot of my stuff at his place until I moved back, then we would live together.

That plan didn’t last long.

Unfortunately a month into long distance he ghosted me. There was no indication that things were going wrong, so I was devastated and blindsided. I had never been in a relationship before, so he was my first heartbreak, but the most annoying part was that he refused to acknowledge my existence even as just friends.

He went out of his way not to see her.

We were in similar group chats, and he would just skip over my comments, he would go out of town when I came in town, and he would get mad at me for hanging out with our mutual friends (I found this out through the grapevine, it was one of the few things I knew about him after the break up). Eventually I moved on and met someone new, but I was still very hurt that someone who I once considered a great friend would just cut me out of my life for no reason.

The company she works for unknowingly helped her get revenge.

So here’s where the petty revenge comes from. We have a company homepage that shows different slides of employees doing things like receiving awards or special events. The homepage plays on the tv screens at work as well as the computers.

She knew what to do…

One day the company sent an email asking for pictures with a prompt, so I chose the pretty picture of myself I could find and a nice fluffy paragraph to go with it. Now the ex that ghosted me has to see my face every time he walks into work and opens up his computer. A revenge a year in the making.

If she’s trying to get revenge on her ex, it doesn’t seem like she’s completely over him, but that’s not really the point of the story. What we don’t know is how the ex reacted when he saw what she did!

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about her revenge strategy.

This reader thinks she should get IT involved.

Another reader thinks she might’ve made a mistake.

One person is baffled at her ex’s unwillingness to talk to her.

Here’s the point of view of “a guy.”

And this comment relates to the one above…

As they say… don’t **** where you eat!

