She Was Envious Of Her Successful Sister, So Her Mother Lashed Out And Told Her To Grow Up

Siblings can be polar opposites, and that isn’t a problem early on.

But later, things can get rough when one achieves more than the other.

AITA for telling my daughter that life isn’t high school and if it was she would be the loser now My daughter is 24 (Kelly) and my younger daughter is 23 (Sara). They both had very different high school experiences. Kelly was very social and in different sports. Sara was very academic and had a small group of friends.

Kelly got a sport scholarship for college but soon dropped out of college after she failed multiple classes. She basically partied and did her sport and nothing else. Sara went on to finish her degree and is doing well in life.

Kelly has a jealousy issue, and I have talked with her before about it. She is never happy when Sara has an accomplishment. Today Sara told us that she is going on a cruise for her vacation this year. Kelly always wanted to go on a cruise and couldn’t afford it with her waiter job.

In the car she blew up saying that Sara was a loser in high school so it isn’t fair that she has all this now. She went on for a bit when I had enough. I told her that life isn’t like high school and it if was she was the loser now.

This started and argument and she called me a b***h

