She Was Helping Her Brother And Sister-In-Law With Their Young Child While They Looked For A Job, But When She Called Them Out For Neglecting Her Daughter Things Got Tense

AITA for telling my SIL her ‘job’ doesn’t mean she stops caring about her kid? Ok, so I (20M) have an older brother Oliver, (24M). Oliver had a kid pretty early (accident) and due to our culture got married to Sasha, (27F) and has a 4 year old, Lily. They both had to pretty much put their life on hold for Lily, Sasha having nothing to do with her BA in English Lit and Oliver working like 3 jobs.

Now that Lily is soon to start school so Sasha can finally do something with her degree, she wants to be a teacher, so that means training and tests and programs, which means she can’t really do anything with Lily in the meantime. Oliver took a few days off to try and give Sasha a grace period but eventually called me and begged me to help him.

I’m on summer break so why not. Currently I’m staying at their house to help out with Lily. Problem is, I’m not just helping, I’m doing everything.

Sasha says finding a job is basically a full time job itself but even people with fulltime jobs can say ‘hello’ to their kid once in a while. She’s not speaking to Lily pretty much at all, ignores her when she cries. I’m also doing most of her work around the house now.

I don’t mind doing this for a bit but this is mildly concerning (at least to me). I mean if Sasha can’t look at her kid while preparing for a job, what’s gonna happen when she actually gets one.

This came to a head yesterday when Sasha made her daughter cry and then snapped her fingers at me to take care of it. I did it, because I was worried about Lily. But after I’d settled Lily I went back to Sasha and told her that her ‘job’ doesn’t mean she stops caring about her kid. She called me an ass, said I had no idea about adult problems, I’m just a kid who can’t even drink yet. Idk, I’m not sure. She thinks I’m an ass but I don’t think this is normal behavior. I mean I don’t have my own kid so Idk. AITA?

