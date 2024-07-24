She Was Only Driving 10 MPH, But An Old Lady Told Her She Was Going “Too Fast,” So She Changed Her Speed Again To 3 MPH

The speed limit is apparently just a suggestion of how fast you should be driving, at least according to the old lady in today’s story.

You’re going too fast! I door dash as full time due to my disability. Hip dysplasia and loose tendons if anyone asks. It was past 7:30 pm, pretty much my time to end my shift and go home. I had to drive 10 miles to drop off the food.

OP slowed down.

I came to a dirt road with gravel so I slowed down to 10 mph. There was 3 large properties with trailers in each of them. The last trailer was my drop off and it looked like this family owns a business by the trackers and bulldozer. I pulled into the driveway as I slowed down. Park my car and grabbed the food. Soon as I got out, I heard a voice.

Apparently OP wasn’t going slowly enough…

“You’re going too fast!” I looked where the voice was coming from and found an old lady sitting next to a firepit. “Sorry what?” I called to her. “You’re going too fast! We have children and pets here! You need to slow down!” She yelled back at him.

OP tried to appease the old lady.

I wasn’t going to argue with her. I gave her a wave and said, “Yes, ma’am!” Went up to the door and knocked. A gentleman probably in his early 20s opened the door and apologized. “Sorry for driving fast on the drive way. The lady at the firepit told me I was driving too fast. Tell her I said I will drive slowly in next time.” “Oh, okay.” He takes his food and looks at the old lady, giving her the ‘W.T.H.’ look.

Is 3 miles per hour slow enough?

I gave her a little wave and a smile. She just sat there and watched me with a glare. I get into my car and proceed to back up very slowly, 3 MPH. I stopped when I was able to see her in my review mirror. Switch into drive and go forward 3 MPH.

The old lady is STILL upset.

Halfway out of the driveway, she gets up and starts to yell at me. No clue why, I was driving at a safe speed. I drove back onto the dirt road and kept going 3 MPH with her slowly walking towards me with her cane waving in the air. Took me 2 minutes to get out of the dirt road with her still on my tail, very far on my tail.

Nobody got hurt.

I soon as I got on the road, I gave her a wave with a smile drove off at the normal speed limit. At least I can say, no children or pets were hurt during this delivery. Thanks to this lady for putting me in my place.

Welp, I was hoping to find out why the old lady was following OP.

Was she upset that OP wasn’t going fast enough this time, or was 3 mph still too fast?

