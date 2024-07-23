Someone Kept Destroying His Mailbox, So He Caught The Person Responsible By Creating An Indestructible One

I’m not gonna say that I personally ever ruined anyone’s mailbox, but I might have been a witness to some tomfoolery in my younger years…but no names will be mentioned here!

30 years later and they are still standing. “I grew up on a country road with 4 houses. Our mailboxes were on the main road. Someone kept vandalizing the four mailboxes by driving through them breaking the posts. I recall replacing the mailboxes a few times on weekends. After 4-5 times, my dad and the neighbors hatched a plan.

My dad told me to go to bed early we have a lot of work to do in the morning. After breakfast we go to the mailbox and there are the other three neighbors and their sons. Along with a tractor with a post hole digger, railroad ties, cement and a mini-mixer. We proceed to dig two very deep holes. Digging holes is very back breaking were I lived, as the land was very rocky region. You only dig about 6 inches before we had to dig out a bunch of rocks in the hole. We took turns digging out the rocks over the entire morning. There was a lot of motivation as this was the last time we were going to fix the mailboxes. We dig two holes 6 feet deep and hoist two uncut 12 foot railroad ties in each hole. We then proceed to fill to the top of each hole with cement.

We added a cross beam and attached our new mailboxes. After an entire day of digging holes then pouring concrete we all sat back and enjoyed our handywork. A month goes by, and the kids and I walk to the mailbox to meet the bus. We discover what happens when a moving car meets an unmovable object.

There is an old blue Buick Century with smashed up grill and bent wheel, and nobody in the car. This was well before cellphones so we run to the closest house and tell the mom what we saw. We go back to main road and get on the bus with the car still there. We find out later the highway ticketed the driver, 14 yr old kid, and towed the vehicle. Now where I grew up you could get a daytime drivers license at 14.

One catch, if you receive 2 violations over 2 years you lose your license until you turn 16 years old. The kid was ticketed for speeding a week prior. Oops, he now lost his license for 1 1/2 years. Insurance found out about the vandalism and refused to pay the claim, then put the insurance plan in the high risk category even when the kid couldn’t drive. The kids dad tried to fight it by saying the mailboxes were not legally built. Turns out mailbox construction is set by the state and county and our state/county did not have any regulations on county mailboxes. I smile every time I go home, after 30 years, the indestructible mailboxes are still standing.”

