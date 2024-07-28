Teen’s Dad Tries To Force Her To Accept Her Older Stepsister As Her Family, But She Refuses Because She Insists She Only Has Two Siblings

If there is one thing divorced parents need to learn ASAP, its that they can’t force their children to accept their new partner and their family.

That type of bond only comes with time, and you can’t just put two distinct family units in the same house and expect them to immediately join into one!

So when this user’s Dad overheard her saying to a neighbor he only had two siblings, he told her that she needed to accept her stepsister. But she downright refused.

Was she being ungracious to her Dad’s partner and their family, or was she maintaining a boundary? Decide for yourself!

AITA for not “accepting our blended family”? I (15F) have a blended family. My dad remarried three years ago to my stepmom, who has a daughter. However, my stepsister (Lina) is (28F) and has two kids around my siblings age. I’ve met her a grand total of 5 times in the past 3 years. My siblings are thrilled to call her their sister, and they even call her their favorite older sister, which really bothers me. They barely know her, and I’ve done so much for them over the years (especially during the divorce and my mom’s time in rehab).

But this tension came to a breaking point at a party OP’s family was attending…

Well, anyways, the other night we were at a neighborhood party and I was making small talk with some of the neighborhood moms. I have a babysitting business so it’s a good time to meet the moms and their kids. My dad overheard me telling them that I have two siblings “name” (10F) and “name” (6M).

And while OP’s Dad let it pass in the moment, he was none too happy when they got back home!

He didn’t say anything in the moment, but when we got home he told me I was selfish and stubborn for not accepting our blended family. He said I was threatening my siblings’ bonds with Lina by not setting a good example by calling her my sister. I replied in an apathetic way saying, “I have two siblings, not three” and then I turned around and went to my room. AITA?

Definitely not handled with the most grace on OP’s part, but I was an angsty teenager once too, so I definitely get it. You can’t force your kids accept a blended family.

Reddit said that OP was by no means obligated to except her new step-sister, but warned her not to let it get in the way of the bond she has with the siblings she does accept.

This user came down hard on OP’s parents, but told her not to be frustrated with her younger siblings.

Another person told her that just like her feelings toward Lena were her business, her siblings’ feelings towards her were theirs!

Finally, this user said it made sense that OP didn’t consider Lena a sister considering they never even lived in the same house.

You can’t force “family”.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.