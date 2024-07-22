‘Tesla recorded someone stealing from Petco.’ – Shopper Suspects People Of Stealing And Has The Evidence To Back It Up

What would you do if you thought someone was acting very fishy?

For most of us, by the time we realize something wrong is going on, it’s too late to get evidence or a way to track down the suspicious person, such as a license plate.

Fortunately, savvy TikToker @klopez26, whose name is Keilah Lopez, figured out that someone was probably stealing from Petco in time to do something about it.

Her video has gone viral with over 1 million views. It’s a compilation of shots taken by her camera at the back of her Tesla.

It has no dialogue because the video and the editing of the video speak for itself.

And fortunately Keilah got even more video than what the Tesla recorded.

She also recorded the suspect with her smartphone getting out of her vehicle, which is a white Kia Soul — yet another way to track the suspect.

The video is clear enough to identify the person, who has flaming red hair dye, as well as her accomplice.

There appears to be a Petco staff person chasing them.

And that’s not all.

At the end of the video, we see someone taking a picture of the license plate as they drive off.

The events only took less than four minutes and the video is just over 30 seconds.

All the fluff has been cut out so you just see what you need to see to know the two people in the video are up to something.

The video is sure to be featured in one of those YouTube compilations of dumb criminals.

It’s so satisfying to see these people fail.

Here’s the full clip.

Keilah didn’t post a follow up video, but her commenters gave juicy updates.

Read them below!

Why didn’t it surprise me that she stole it to sell it?

I wouldn’t do it even it was legal.

It surprised me how much hate the Kia Soul got in the comments.

And the location of the alleged crime got no mercy.

Just $100-300 retail? It makes me laugh what people put them through to make negligible profit.

Call me a cynic, but is anyone else skeptical that viral videos like these will deter people from stealing?

Nothing has managed to stop them yet.

