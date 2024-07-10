‘How do you warm what’s hot?’ – Wife Tried To Explain A Candle Warmer To Her Husband And It Sparked A Hilarious Conversation
by Laura Lynott
Finances are a sticky subject for a lot of couples but there’s a couple who really make comedy gold out of money talk.
TikTok couple Shelby and Dylan (@shelbanddyl) are loved for their funny content and they can make even the most serious issues – like finance, funny.
The couple shared a TikTok clip of their most recent disagreement – and it’s funny first of all because it’s about candle warmers – what I hear you say? And Dylan ain’t impressed.
A caption over the video reads: “My husband’s reaction to buying a candle warmer.”
Dylan tells Shelby candle warmers are a waste of money because the wick warms a candle up. And that makes for quite the comedic row, seeing as Shelby’s just invested in one!
Dylan said: “We spent money on this? To warm our candles that are literally … warm? They’re hot, actually. How do you warm what’s hot? You can’t.”
The thing Dylan doesn’t seem to know is women are ALWAYS right, right?!
Who knew a candle warmer was a thing – but if it really warms those candles, then why not!
Watch the full clip here:
@shelbanddyl
I knew this would happen when I bought it 🤣 #shelbanddyl #husbandreacts #decor #funny #couples #relationships
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
I have no idea… Ha!
Winning comment!
Not everyone understands lol.
This is one hilarious couple.
I think all married people have had at least on conversation like this one.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.