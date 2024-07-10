‘How do you warm what’s hot?’ – Wife Tried To Explain A Candle Warmer To Her Husband And It Sparked A Hilarious Conversation

Finances are a sticky subject for a lot of couples but there’s a couple who really make comedy gold out of money talk.

TikTok couple Shelby and Dylan (@shelbanddyl) are loved for their funny content and they can make even the most serious issues – like finance, funny.

The couple shared a TikTok clip of their most recent disagreement – and it’s funny first of all because it’s about candle warmers – what I hear you say? And Dylan ain’t impressed.

A caption over the video reads: “My husband’s reaction to buying a candle warmer.”

Dylan tells Shelby candle warmers are a waste of money because the wick warms a candle up. And that makes for quite the comedic row, seeing as Shelby’s just invested in one!

Dylan said: “We spent money on this? To warm our candles that are literally … warm? They’re hot, actually. How do you warm what’s hot? You can’t.”

The thing Dylan doesn’t seem to know is women are ALWAYS right, right?!

Who knew a candle warmer was a thing – but if it really warms those candles, then why not!



