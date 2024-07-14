They Got Tired Of Their Cousin’s Backseat Driving, So They Decided To Take Her On A Joyride

Backseat drivers have a special place reserved in the Bad Place.

Okay, maybe that’s a bit harsh, but I think we can all agree that those folks are pretty annoying…

But this person had a perfect solution for how to deal with one of those dreaded humans.

Take a look at what happened.

Fine, I’ll take the highway. “Growing up, my family and I lived with an Aunt for about 7 years. This Aunt abused me and encouraged her kids to antagonize me whenever possible. I could fill an entire subreddit with stories about this woman. Aunt’s oldest daughter (AC for Annoying Cousin) was close to my age, so we were in the same social circles. AC and I were both invited to a potluck. Aunt is the laziest woman I know, so she decides I should drive AC to the potluck, since I had recently turned 16. I didn’t mind too much though. I didn’t have a cell phone, so my dad lent me his flip phone in case of emergency.

Let’s take the scenic route…

I’m a creature of habit. I like avoiding the highway whenever I’m not in a hurry. We happened to leave earlier than necessary, so I decided not to take the highway. AC: Uuuhhh… What are you doing? Me: Didn’t feel like taking the highway. And I drive these roads all the time, so there’s less chance I’ll make a wrong turn. AC: That’s so stupid! The highway is so much faster! Do you want to make us late? Can’t you read road signs? It’s not hard to find the right exit… Etc etc etc. (Btw, the highway was not faster).

This sounds like a lot of fun…

She complained about my driving the entire time. “You drive too slow! We should have taken the highway! Why are you using your blinker? We should have taken the highway!” I don’t think a minute went by that she didn’t have something ugly to say. We arrived at the potluck with plenty of time to spare. AC asks to use my dad’s phone to call her mom. As soon as her mom answered, AC started complaining about my driving. That’s all she talked about the entire time. She called her mom for the sole purpose of complaining that I didn’t take the highway. The potluck was fine. When it was time to go, AC demanded I take the highway. I was tired of putting up with her lip, so I relented. She asked to call her mom again to let her know we were on our way home. She informed her mom that she’s going to “make them take the highway this time.” We pull out of the driveway. AC: Why are you turning left? That’s not how you get to the highway! Me: Yes it is…? AC: Turn right, It’s much faster! Me: I don’t know how to go that way. AC: I do!

This girl was a major pain in the ***.

I went right, but AC did not know how to go that way. She insisted I let her call her mom and ask for directions (all we had was that flip phone, and my car did not have a GPS). I refused, turned around, and got to the highway very quickly going the way I originally was headed. After we got onto the highway, AC continuously antagonized me for the rest of the ride, and I finally snapped. When we got near our exit, I floored it and sped past it. AC points out the window, stupified. AC: I think that was… SAV YOU PASSED THE EXIT! YOU PASSED THE EXIT! Me: You said to take the highway. AC: I DIDN’T MEAN JUST DRIVE AROUND AIMLESSESLY ON THE HIGHWAY!

Good to know!

Me: Oh well, should’ve clarified. Further down the highway, there were, like, four more exits that would put us close to our house. Evidently AC didn’t know that. She began to break into extreme hysterics, so I pointed that out to her so she wouldn’t do anything crazy. That calmed her down, but she didn’t speak to me for the rest of the drive. She hasn’t criticized me while I’m driving her since.”

Nobody likes a backseat driver!

Lesson learned!

