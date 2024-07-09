They Let Their Families Talk Them Into A Big Wedding, And Now They’re Upset The Couple Didn’t Enjoy The Day They Didn’t Want

Weddings are big business, but they are also deeply personal events.

AITA for being honest that we didnt enjoy our wedding and wish we eloped? My wife and I got married about 3 weeks ago. I love her and have no regrets marrying her but we both massively regret having a traditional wedding when we both wanted to elope.

We ended up not eloping due to family pressure, mostly from her parents who made her feel bad being their only daughter and potentially “denying them the chance to see their daughter get married” and said she’d regret having “her moment.” In actuality it seemed they just wanted to have their moment.

The last year was so full of unnecessary drama and while each of our parents contributed to paying for the wedding, we still ended up putting alot up ourselves. Everything just kept getting more and more expensive. Not that we expected to get a ton in wedding gifts but the cash gifts we got did not make up for what we paid. Overall it was a year of stress, a bunch of drama over things like who should be in the wedding party/invited to the wedding, and all the wedding drama I always heard about. The actual day of wasnt fun either. Both of us get mild social anxiety – big part of why both of us wanted to elope – and it was as bad as we expected it to be.

We got back from our Honeymoon Thursday and this weekend we were at her parents house for Father’s day. They really wanted to pat themselves on the back for convincing us to do the traditional wedding and kept making comments like “see wasnt that so much fun!” At first we’d politely agree and try to chagne the subject but I kinda broke towards the end of the night when they made a suggestion that we disgreed with and my MIL said “oh honey, of course its your decision but just remember I was right about the wedding and i think Im right about this.” I just lost it and then told them all about how much we hated the experience, they asked my wife if its true and she broke down and said its 100% true, she hated the whole experience.

We left shortly after but then this morning her dad calls me saying how rude I was and how he wants me to go over there to apologize to his wife in person. I dont think that I should but just wanted to get some outside perspective.

