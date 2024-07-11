Apartment Company Kept Charging Tenant Unnecessary Fees For Online Transactions, So He Started Writing Them Physical Checks So It Took A Week For The Bank To Process

Who likes paying extra when you can simply chose the cheaper alternative?

Charge me a fee to pay online, enjoy your trip to the bank The property manager for my apt recently changed hands and the new company has a policy where if you don’t set up autopay they will charge you $10 to pay via a one-time ACH (every time).

I feel extremely uncomfortable having such a large payment on auto pay as I like to ensure my bank account is funded and they didn’t charge me incorrectly. However, you can still pay by check with no fee and their office is only 2 doors down so it’s pretty simple to drop it off.

Also I love that it takes them around a week to cash the check so it doesn’t come out of my account right away. I’m 90% sure that they do in fact drop these checks off due to the copy of the endorsed check I see online.

Either way, they aren’t getting their money instantly, so I view it as a win either way. If only everyone started paying by check again we could show these idiots to not to charge senseless, greedy fees.

If there is a logical reason why they should charge for an ACH, but not for an autopay of an ACH let me know. To me seems like it is the same type of transaction.

