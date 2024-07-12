This AI Suggested Gluing Cheese To Pizza, And Some Experts Say The “Mistake” Is Very Telling

Love it or hate it, it seems as if AI is here to stay.

Not only that, but it’s getting harder and harder for humans to be able to spot the difference between AI and human-generated work.

Except, perhaps, when it suggests putting glue on your pizza.

Here’s why some experts think this “mistake” is more telling than it is amusing – or at least, it should be.

This particular AI suggested that perhaps glue would help the cheese from sliding off pizza.

But don’t worry, you only need about 1/8 cup and make sure its not toxic.

I think we can all agree that’s still pretty terrible advice.

Internet sleuths say it’s not original, though; it’s a joke posted by a random Redditor 11 years ago.

And get this – the top comment on the post has the real answer.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that Google recently struck a $60 million deal with Reddit that allows AI to train using their user’s posts.

Experts say even though this was funny, the fact is that it’s an issue that AI can’t discern sincerity from messing around online. And it’s not a surprise to people who are working with the technology every day.

The companies banking on AI to provide a windfall, though, are still defending their product.

Google issued a statement about this particular gaff, calling it an “uncommon query” but saying they “appreciate the feedback.”

Good luck out there.

For now, it’s best to continue to not trust everything you read on the internet.

If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when a guy gave ChatGPT $100 to make as money as possible, and it turned out exactly how you would expect.