Apple Customer Says There’s An iPhone Hack That Allows Customers To Avoid Buying iCloud Storage

by Matthew Gilligan

In my humble opinion, there can never be enough iPhone hacks!

You might think you have that little device in your pocket all figured out, but a TikTok user named Hannah posted a video and gave viewers a tip that they should pay attention to!

And it has to do with iPhone storage…

Hannah shared a way to get around buying iCloud storage for iPhones and said, “I was today years old when I found out you can plug your hard drive straight into your phone and save photos directly to your hard drive.”

Hannah showed viewers the screen on her phone and she plugged her iPhone into a hard driver, created a folder on the hard drive, and transferred photos and videos on it.

Easy peasy!

Here’s the video.

@hannahkoumakis

WHATTT!!!!! This is insane – so perf for my footage from @NZ Wedding Content Creator #todaysyearsold #iphonehack #iphonehacks #fypnz

♬ original sound – Hannah

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One viewer was thankful for the video.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Good to know!

I just love clever people who like to share.

