Barber Claims His “Square Cut Or Round Cut” Advice Could Change Your Life

Getting a haircut can be a complex enough situation because you need to figure out how you’re gonna look your best but not boring.

But let’s face it men don’t really have too much to think about usually. A haircut. How short?

Barber Alan Genter (@alangenter.hair) says he’s got the only advice you’ll ever need.

Alan poked fun at guys, saying it’s a question men ask in barber shops round the world: “Rounded or squared?”

He told viewers in this viral TikTok: “If you go to the barbershop, get a haircut, and you get squared off on the back—bro, what?”.

But guess what – he says that look might be “a little harsh.”

He added: “Maybe you don’t know; maybe you don’t know. I’m gonna change your life.”

In what will no doubt be a shock announcement to some guys, he added, that it’s really a case of none of the above!

He said: “Let your barber know you want a taper in the back. Tapered all the way out.”

Could this be the real aesthetic y’all been looking for but just didn’t know?!

“That’s it. It’s gonna change your life forever,” he said.

There you go, guys – advice on how to look ya best!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

