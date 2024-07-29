Candy Machine Owner Filmed Her Cleaning Process And It Will Probably Gross People Out

You’d be hard pressed to find a kid who can walk by a candy machine without asking their parent for change.

But after watching this video of one being emptied and washed, parents may hesitate to open their wallets.

“I finally went and checked on this candy machine that I own,” begins TikToker @karelleschmidt.

As she narrates, we see her wipe out the candy into a bucket with her bare hands. There are lots of crumbs.

You can even see a roach at one point, yet Karelle seems to have missed it or forgotten to edit it out.

“I’ve not been there in a very long time” she says. “My brother was taking care of it.”

But not taking care of it very well, it seems.

“These little screws were the biggest pain in my ***,” she says, although disinfecting would be a bigger pain, but she didn’t do that.

We see that there is a lot of old candy left over and it is unclear how old it is or how much candy is wasted.

“Of course I forgot all of my tools to do the cleaning,” she explains sounding annoyed.

Because of that she has to use what’s available on the site.

She doesn’t say how her process would differ or show what things look like when she uses them with the right supplies.

“Sink, dish soap and paper towel” were all she had to use, none of which can disinfect, remove set-in grime or dig into nooks and crannies.

But even doing a basic emptying, cleaning and refill is a lot of work and also time consuming.

Judging by the amount of coins she took out, it doesn’t look like she turned a profit.

Especially when you factor in labor time and gas.

But after she does the job and the compartments are full of candy again, it looks polished and appealing, at least to children.

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what people are saying.

A lot of people had things to say about the negative impact of her video.

Several people were shocked she didn’t see the roach. It looks like it may be an almond, though.

I was also concerned that she used peanuts, but people with peanut allergies probably would avoid everything from the machine.

I, too, was shocked she didn’t use gloves. Not just for her sake, but for customers’ sake.

Haha I thought the same thing. Why not go home and come back with the tools and supplies to do the job properly?

I still love candy.

But maybe I’ll wipe down the next piece I buy from a machine.

