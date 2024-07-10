Rental Car Company Told This Customer She Needed To Take The Car In For An Oil Change. – ‘They insisted this was a normal practice.’

Excuse me?

Come again?

I can only imagine that’s what the woman you’re about to meet said when she was told that she needed to take her rental car in for an oil change after she picked it up.

Her name is Courtney and she said she picked up a rental car from Avis and things didn’t quite go as planned…

The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: You rented a car and they immediately make you take it in for an oil change…”

In the video’s caption, Courtney wrote, “I rented a car, went to go pick it up, and they told me it needed an oil change and that I would need to take it across the street.”

She continued, “They insisted this was a normal practice. Absolutely not, sir. The whole thing took an hour. Props to the oil change guy who was super nice to me, though.”

Check out the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker was surprised this happened.

That’s a new one!

Definitely ask some follow-up questions in scenarios like this one.

