This Customer Wanted 70 Fish Exactly, Not Just One Big Scoop. She Realized Too Late What That Meant.

There are so many reasons to be a good and considerate customer.

The first is because the employees of the place deserve it, but it also benefits other customers – not to mention yourself – in the long run.

This young lady went to buy some fish and came away with an important lesson on why being demanding might not always end up in your favor.

Let’s find out what happened!

You want 70, um ok, 1,2,3,….. My sister buys these fish to feed to my BIL’s pet fish. She goes into the pet store and says she would like 70 of the little guys. So, the net goes in and right into the bag. Well my sister looks and goes, “that’s not 70”.

So, the employee started over.

So, store employee looks at my sister and goes. “Ok” and dumps the little guys back into the tank. Then proceeds to initiate MC… 1 in the net and into the bag. Grabs another in the net and now 2 in the bag.

All she could do was watch.

Another customer shows up and looks puzzled as the employee is now on a 7 count. Yup, gives my sister a look and says “is he for real”. Sister could do nothing but shrug and say yes. Knowing this was all on her.

And then learn.

Sister gets 70 fish. Looks at the bag and bows head defeated as she now realizes the first bag had more than 70. Wasted her time, the employees and those of the other customers waiting for help.

There was nothing she could say!

On the way out the manager seeing my sister clearly disturbed and asked her what was wrong. She just told the manager she was in a hurry to get home. No complaint was made. She told us she knew she messed up but could not complain about it either.

This employee is honestly a hero.

Let’s find out if Reddit loved it, too!

He is paid by the hour.

Nobody has time for that.

The easy way is much preferred.

At least she wasn’t wrong.

Just a tip for the future.

At least she learned her lesson.

That makes her better off than 99% of people on this board.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.