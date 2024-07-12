July 12, 2024 at 3:38 pm

Deaf Grandpa Communicates With Granddaughter Through Sign Language. – ‘Did you sleep well? What did you dream about?’

by Laura Lynott

There really is one universal language and that’s love – something never more acutely shown than in this clip of a death grandfather and his granddaughter.

Words can never be as powerful as actions and a viral TikTok post showing a devoted grandfather lovingly signing to his granddaughter has highlighted this.

TikToker Mara McCullough’s (@mara_mccullough) filmed the touching clip that’s melted the hearts of so many people.

In the clip Mara’s dad uses sign language to communicate with his granddaughter.

The caption reads: “Just a hearing girl and her deaf grandpa.”

Granddad is sitting on the floor, using sign to communicate with the baby girl, who’s in a bassinet.

Captions highlight just what granddad is saying to the baby.

He signs: “Did you sleep well? Oh! You hiccuped!”.

He adds: “Did you sleep well? What did you dream about?”.

Granddad then counts the baby’s toes and tells her: “You have five toes, ten toes total.”

He then tells his daughter, who’s filming: “She is very observant. She doesn’t want to miss anything, she’s always looking around at her surroundings.”

“When it comes to sounds and visuals, she doesn’t miss anything.”

The clip ends with the loving granddad kissing his little grandchild.

But it’s clear to all watching this clip that granddad isn’t missing anything either.

What a gorgeous clip of a simple, loving family moment. World we need more of this!

Watch the full clip here:

@mara_mccullough

Just a girl and her Deaf grandpa #deaftiktok #asl #americansignlanguage #coda #goda #grandpa #grandparents #family #baby #gerberbaby

♬ Backsound Puisi – Audiolist Productions

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Awww. The love for this guy!

Too cute!

This video really resonated with folks!

Every little kid needs a grandpa like this.

It’s what we all deserve.

