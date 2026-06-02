An HOA Ignored a Woman’s Stolen Parking Spaces for Months—Until She Executed a Genius Financial Reality Check

Shared living spaces require respect for rules and boundaries.

The following story is about a woman who paid for multiple parking spots for herself and her family.

But she kept finding them taken by the neighbor’s caregivers and visitors.

She tried to talk to them and even complained to management, but it fell on deaf ears.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbors caregivers always parking in our parking spots. I live in an HOA with assigned parking. We own our home. We automatically get two spots with our HOA dues. I pay for a third spot for my teenage driver. We are in a very high cost-of-living area. My HOA dues exceed $1,000 per month as it is.

This woman’s neighbor is ill, and his family hired caregivers to look after him.

The gentleman next door is older and apparently very ill. He is the grandfather of a very wealthy Hollywood socialite. Rather than move him to California or put him in a convalescent or hospice situation, they have hired round-the-clock caregivers. Different family members are also visiting from California quite frequently. This has been going on for over a month.

Lately, his neighbor would occupy their parking spots.

He has two assigned parking spots. Until recently, they were both filled with his cars. One is a brand-new SUV. The other is an older BMW that really did not run. Since the caretaking and visits have started, he often has six or seven vehicles here at one time. They are constantly parking in our spots or our neighbors’ spots. When we come home, we have nowhere to park.

She complained to the property manager, but nothing changed.

I have spoken with the caretaker and the daughter several times. Nothing seems to change. I have started putting cones out in our spots when we leave. They just run them over. I complained to the property manager. Several of my neighbors have also complained. The property manager has been doing absolutely nothing. None of us could figure out why.

Apparently, the neighbor gave their old BMW to the property manager.

I was chatting with her boyfriend, our groundskeeper, yesterday. I found out that they gave him the old BMW for free. So, of course, the property manager is doing nothing. Her boyfriend got a pretty rad classic BMW that just needs some work to start.

She is just sick of how her neighbor keeps stealing their parking spots.

I really am sorry that this old gentleman is sick. It is getting to the point that it is ridiculous. The closest visitor parking is over half a mile away.

Wow, that escalated from inconvenient to completely frustrating.

What started as a parking issue became a clear case of uneven enforcement, unfair treatment, and even bribery.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Ugh! What an entitled neighbor! Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user gives a suggestion.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person shares some advice, too.

Call a tow truck, says this one.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

HOAs always find a way to turn parking into drama.