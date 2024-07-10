Dental Patient Almost Fell For A Scam, And Now She’s Warning Others What To Look Out For. – ‘They were doing like all these X-rays.’

Scammers are everywhere, folks…

It might seem like common knowledge, but every once in a while, you have to remind yourself that every industry has shady people who are trying to take your money.

This story comes to us from a TikTokker named Seema and you might be surprised by what she had to say.

Seema said that she and her husband found a new dentist in Miami and things quickly went off the rails.

She said that when she went to the dentist’s office, “They were doing like all these X-rays.

They did a CT scan, which, my husband’s a radiologist, and he was like, ‘Why are they doing CT scans?’”

Seema continued, “They were like, ‘Oh, we can’t do regular cleaning. We need to do all these like laser cleanings because you have like, really bad gums. And, mind you, I have never been told that. I floss all the time, so this was just news to me.”

She also said that she was also told. that she needed to come in for quarterly dental cleanings instead of every six months.

Seema said she texted a friend who is a dentist and was told, “You need to get the F out of there. Like, that practice is the most unethical place ever.”

She said her friend told her about other bad things that had happened at that dental clinic.

Seema decided to leave her appointment and said, “I was like, ‘Sorry, I need to go.’ Like, I just felt so uncomfortable.”

Take a look at her video.

Now our teeth are getting scammed, too?

When will it ever end?!?!

