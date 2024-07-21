Eighth Grade Teacher’s Students Roast Her To Her Face, And She Quotes Them For Laughs At Her Own Expense. – ‘Are you in therapy? You seem like the type.’

Many grade 8 classes are full of little comedians who are only slightly past the toilet humor phase, but are still not even close to delivering biting satire or sophisticated wit.

TikToker and teacher @Miss.dugan1 shared many examples of what her students have said to her in a video that’s gone viral.

Of course, you have to be young enough to translate the vernacular, so good luck if you give her a follow.

“Are you in therapy? You seem like the type.” starts the list.

She says each one with a deadpan face and voice and eye contact with the lens.

Then she checks it off a list.

Some of them are just absurd and have no roots in reality like this one:

“You look like my grandpa’s couch.”

This one was brimming with pubescent bravado:

“A student who got an answer right yelled, ‘I felt that one in my nuggets.'”

Now close your eyes and imagine Joan Rivers at 13 years old when you read this one:

“Your pants look like trash bags sewn together. Haha Trashbag Pants.”

The previous comments seem more like they’re just trying to impress their friends or get a rise out of their teacher.

But the last two were pretty personal and probably stung Miss Dugan a bit, although she doesn’t say.

“Miss Dugan, you don’t know what I say about you behind your back. If you did, you’d quit your job.”

Ouch. I wonder what prompted that?

“How does it feel to be the only unmarried teacher in this school?”

Really, child? Do you kiss your mom with that mouth?

Here’s the full clip.

@miss.dugan1 “8th graders will make fun of you but in an accurate way.” – John Mulaney @John Mulaney official ♬ original sound – Miss Dugan

Check out what people are saying.

A lot of people shared other examples. This one is pretty clever and not too personal.

Nothing against Pam from The Office, but this feels like yet another insult. Hasn’t Miss Dugan been through enough?

Great question. They should — for all sorts of reasons!

Well, you can’t show weakness.

I mean, it’s condescending, but it’s not a bad question.

When I was in Grade 8 I sang my teacher’s name to her to the tune of Kokomo by the Beach Boys and she asked me if I was drunk.

I hope she reads this.

I wasn’t drunk BTW.

