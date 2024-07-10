Lowe’s Employee Says A Male Customer Demanded To Speak To A Manager Because He Didn’t Want Help From A Young Woman
by Matthew Gilligan
When are Boomers gonna learn?
It seems like every other day, a new story comes out about an older man or woman losing their cool on a young person for pretty much no reason at all.
And here’s another example!
A TikTokker named Amelia shared a video and talked about an incident that took place when she worked at Lowe’s.
Amelia said, “So when I worked at Lowe’s, there was one day in particular that was, like, super crazy busy, and I was the only person for two departments.”
She then said that a customer said to her, “Can you call someone to come teach me how to hang a picture? Because I don’t want help from an 18-year-old girl.”
Amelia continued, “I looked at her, and I said, ‘Well, I’m 20’. I called my manager, and I said, ‘Hey, can you come over to aisle whatever? Um, there’s a customer that doesn’t want help from an 18-year-old girl.’”
The customer wasn’t happy about her response. Amelia said, “She went off on me and my manager, and I was just like, ‘I literally said exactly what you said to me. I just repeated what you said to me to my manager.'”
Amelia ended her video by saying, “Um, I got in trouble.”
Here’s her video.
That guy sounds like a Grade-A jerk!
There always has to be one, right?
