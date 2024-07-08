‘Fish sandwich and mushrooms.’ – Couple Has Pretty Strange Ideas About What Foods Are Yummy

If you have someone cooking for you, it’s best to be thankful and appreciative, right?

That’s how most people look at it, but this story might change your mind…

A TikTokker named Emily posted photos of the meals she makes for her boyfriend James and let’s just say that they’re…interesting.

And let’s also say that this guy might want to consider RUNNING FOR THE HILLS.

Here’s the award-winning chef!

Let’s take a look at some of her culinary creations.

First, we have a fish sandwich and mushroom dish that looks delightful.

This one actually doesn’t look that bad, except for the mini hot dog.

And then there’s this concoction…take it all in, folks…

At least there’s a beer included in this meal…

I’m not really sure what to say about this dish…

Are those jalapeno poppers?

Emily’s Italian masterpiece looks to be some kind of spaghetti with dinosaur chicken nuggets!

And then there’s the cheese wiener sandwich…

Hey, if James is happy, then we should all be happy!

Take a look at what people had to say about her meals.

One person couldn’t handle it.

Another viewer asked a good question…

And this TikTokker wants to see the man who consumes these meals.

I think I’m gonna be sick!

But as long as James is happy, right?

