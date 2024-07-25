Home Depot Customer Claims This Easy Hack Can Make You A Lot Of Money. – ‘That’s $1,440 that you can make off of one $10 investment.’

Wouldn’t it be great to have a money tree to just shake when we need cash.

Well, it seems like Steven (@linkcrete20) thinks he could have a way to almost get that easy money without any magical money tree.

But are we buying it?

Steven has claimed you can turn $10 into over $1,000 in profit using an item from Home Depot.

He laid out his plan for world domination – I mean how to make extra cash with this side hustle.

He went to a Home Depot and bought a single length of 4×4 lumber. He marked down the wood every half of an inch, then cut at those markings.

When the wood has been cut, he explained it should be sanded down by the squares on all sides.

He said: “Then, you’re going to Google ‘wooden drink coasters.’ You’re going to see they sell for roughly $20 a 4-pack.”

With one piece of wood, an entrepreneurial type person could make 288 cuts.

He said if you separate these into 72 bundles of four coasters, “That’s $1,440 that you can make off of one $10 investment,” he said.

Well, if I can make a fortune chopping wood, I think I want to try!

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Ha!

You are wrong Sir!

Turning wood into dollars!

This is pretty niche.

That said, I’d love to know if it actually works.

