Kid Wanted To Warn Her Mother About Their Door, But She Wouldn’t Listen So They Got Locked Inside The House For Hours

Kids can be cute, funny, and clever.

It is usually the adults who do not recognize and appreciate the intelligence of their kids. They’re always, “I’m busy” or “Keep it quiet” or “You know nothing.”

Poor kids.

But girl, who was five years old then, was obedient.

When her mom told her to wait, she complied, and then let her mother suffer the consequences.

I was five years old Out of nowhere, I just remembered this happening. Like the title says, I was five. We lived at the bottom floor in an apartment. My dad was at work, and my teenage brother was out doing teenage brother stuff. My mom was chatting in the living room with a neighbor.

This was the problem with their apartment door.

It was EXTREMELY windy outside, and my mom had left the front door wide open. The door was swinging violently. I knew that whenever we slammed that door shut, it would get stuck. God knows what the wind would do.

Her mom did not listen to her.

I went to tell my mom about the wind, and she said the typical mom line of “I’m busy. Whatever it is, it can wait.” I knew perfectly well the door was more important than their friendly conversation, but I decided I would be a little angel and listen to my mother. The door did indeed slam shut. It was so hard that the lock and the hinges got completely mangled.

Now, they’re trying to open the door.

My mom and the neighbor spent a good 15 minutes trying to get it open. We were locked in, and there was nothing anybody could do. I vividly remember saying, “Nobody ever listens to kids” before storming away to my room.

Meanwhile, she got out of the house and played at the playground.

Tiny little me had a contingency plan. I knew how to arrange my toys into a little staircase leading to the window. I used to squirm out whenever I got grounded. So, I went to the playground behind the building. Idk how long I was there. For all I know, they spent an hour locked in. But in the end, I had a fun day at the playground, while everybody else was battling the door.

Children can be very smart.

Yup, the pettiness of kids is solid.

She is a champ!

That very satisfying moment for a kid to say, “I told you so, but you never listen!”

It’s so true, too!

