Mom Refuses To Invite A Girl To Her Daughter’s Birthday Party Due To A Past Incident, But When The Girl’s Mom Found Out She Pleads With Her To Reconsider

When it comes to our kid’s birthday party, we want them to invite their friends and people who will make their birthday extra special.

However, in this story, the mom admitted that they are not inviting one girl from her daughter’s class because of an unpleasant incident with the child’s mother in the past.

Take note that this girl is a good friend of her daughter.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do?

AITA for inviting all but one girl to my daughter’s birthday? I [31F] have a daughter, Mary [9F]. She is quite popular, and is friends with all of the other children in her class. My daughter is turning 10 this weekend, and wanted to have a party with all of the children in her class at a local kid’s venue, as she has had in previous years. However, she didn’t want to invite a girl called Ella [9F].

This was what happened on Mary’s birthday last year.

Last year, Ella (who was new to the class) was invited to her birthday party. Ella is a lovely girl, and she and my daughter actually get along really well. The real issue is the girl’s mother. During the last party, Ella fell over and grazed her knee. She cried a little, but I put a plaster on it, and she was back to playing in no time. However, when Ella’s mum came to collect her after the party, and as I explained what happened, she lost it. Her daughter was trying to say it was fine, but she cursed me and multiple parents out in front of the children, and tried to complain to the school.

Ella’s mom found out and was enraged.

As close and my daughter and Ella are, Mary is now scared of Ella’s mum, and is worried that the same thing will happen again if Ella is invited. When I sent out invites this Monday. I did so privately so that Ella wouldn’t find out, and I told everyone to please not mention it to everyone saying that I wanted something smaller this year. However, I received a message from Ella’s mother in which she was very angry and very rude. She called me a narcissistic bully, and even suggested that the fact her daughter wasn’t invited was racially motivated.

She asked for a second chance, but she firmly said no.

I messaged back, and explained it was because of what happened last year. However, she kept on insisting that was my fault. She sent me another message today, saying that she has mental health problems, and can’t control herself sometimes, and asking for a second chance. But I said no, and asked her not to contact me unless she really needed to. I still feel bad for Ella, and now I am wondering, AITA?

Now, let’s read the comments and responses of other people about this story.

This user says it’s a tough decision to make.

There, someone said it!

This user shares their personal opinion.

While this one feels bad for Ella.

Finally, this user suggests that Ella should be invited.

Poor Ella!

She doesn’t have to suffer because of her mother’s temper.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.