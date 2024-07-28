Mom Wants Daughter’s Wedding To Replace The One She Never Had, But Her Kids Are Telling Her To Back Off

When your mom starts treating your sister’s engagement as a chance to fulfill her own wedding dreams, what do you do?

One Redditor finds themselves caught in a whirlwind of family drama as their mom demands a wedding from their newly engaged sister.

The bride-to-be has made her wishes clear, but will the family support her, or side with Mom’s big dreams?

Read the story!

AITA for telling my mom that she should back off and respect my sister’s wedding plans after she demanded a wedding? Hi Reddit, I see a lot of wedding drama posts on here so it gives me hope that you all can weigh in here. I will be changing everyone’s name out of privacy concerns but buckle up and sorry it’s long. I (23F) have an older sister named C (29F) who just got engaged to her fiancée F (30M) less than a week ago. The entire family is incredibly happy for them and we think they are perfect for each other but here’s where everything is going to s**t.

It’s about to get crazy, isn’t it?

C and F are adamant about not having a wedding and have said outright that they would like to elope. They would rather take the money for a wedding and use it to travel to Japan for their honeymoon, which me and my other siblings are fully supportive of. However, our mother found that totally unacceptable. She became incredibly agitated and confronted me and my other siblings and told us that we needed to convince C to have a wedding.

No no no.

We asked her why she couldn’t just accept and respect that it wasn’t her relationship, that it’s not her wedding to plan, and that they’re only days into their engagement and should just be enjoying their time together but she refused to listen. I told C that our mom was demanding to know her wedding plans and demanding that they have a ceremony so she texted our mom privately and told her that there was no timeline and that if any wedding plans changed C would let our mom know herself. Now for some background: My mom got pregnant with C at 19 and never got to have a wedding because she was paying for custody battles with her biological father. She had a civil ceremony with no witnesses at the courthouse with my dad. She frequently laments about not having a “proper” wedding.

That explains it.

Now, here is where I have a problem. When we asked her why she was demanding a wedding she said word for word, “she took away my opportunity to have my own wedding. She owes me this wedding and I will not have her take it away from me twice.” She believes that because she got pregnant with C and had to pay for custody battles, it’s C’s fault she never had a wedding. We were utterly horrified. C never asked to be born, our mom made the decision to keep her (though we love that she did keep her), and it wasn’t her fault that our mom and her biological dad split.

Heck to the no.

We think it’s completely insane and out of line to demand a wedding from C based on her own life decisions. We got into a huge argument because I told her that she needs to back off and stop meddling in the wedding planning. AITA? Do I need to be more understanding that she didn’t get to have a wedding?

It’s hard not to side with the siblings when Mom’s pushing her unresolved wedding dreams onto her daughter’s big day.

What did Reddit think of them calling out her behavior and telling her to let go of her outdated expectations?

This person says Mom is way out of line.

This commenter agrees that Mom is being super unfair.

And this person says she needs to stand her ground–she’s doing the right thing.

If Mom’s looking for a fairytale, it’s time to turn the page.

Look to the future!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.