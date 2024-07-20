Postpartum Mother Got A Scale As A Gift From Her Own “Almond Mom,” And The Internet Is Furious

A postpartum mom has thanked her “Almond Mom” for a gift she said is helping her into motherhood – but the internet has railed against it!

If you haven’t heard of the term Almond Mom – it basically means a parent who took strict control of their kids’ diets, swapping out sugary treats for healthy snacks.

But even though new mom Rei (@rei.dec) loved the gift, the internet is calling it “toxic.”

Rei told her followers she was the child of an Almond Mon and that mentality is now impacting her into adulthood and motherhood.

She said “In case you’re wondering what it’s like to have an ‘almond mom.’ I will tell you. I am four months postpartum. My parents visited me this weekend.”

She continued: “This is what my mom brought me? As a gift.”

She showed her followers electronic scales and a folder on dieting tips! This was a post baby present four months after giving birth!

The documents include an illustration of a female body, with different measurements.

One page reads: “Charting My Progress Measurements” followed by another reading, “We suggest measuring on a weekly basis.”

The new mom said: “Charting my progress,” and smiled into the camera, sticking her thumb up.

The internet was far from impressed.

Right now there’s a huge movement towards body positivity and a backlash against diet culture.

Is it a good idea to encourage a new mom to diet and shouldn’t it be her call and her call alone, if she wants to?

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

People are NOT impressed.

Folks are concerned about this style of parenting.

Accusations of toxicity!

Some people have a long way to go when it comes to eschewing diet culture.

Or just being a decent human being.

