Renter Calls Out Property Company After They Refused To Let Her Out Of Her Lease. – ‘It’s absurd that they are able to operate in that fashion.’

I always steered clear of big property management companies when I used to rent apartments and this story is yet another reminder of why that was a good idea.

A TikTokker named B posted a video on the social media platform and talked about how unhappy she is with her property management company.

B said, “Greystar is by far one of the worst property management companies that I’ve ever encountered. It’s absurd that they are able to operate in that fashion.”

B said that she wanted to break her lease after only thirty days for a number of reasons.

She told viewers her reserved parking spot was often occupied by other vehicles, dog poop was always in the grass outside her apartment, and she added, “The gate was always broken, so safety was at risk.”

B also said that she didn’t have electricity in her apartment for a week and that she wasn’t offered any money to get a hotel by the property management company.

B made the decision to move out and that’s when things got even uglier.

She said, “Today, we get a summary of our move-out charges and we are fraudulently being charged for a reletting fee, alongside prorated rent charges after our lease had already ended.”

She added, “Greystar, please count your days.”

Take a look at her video.

B posted a follow-up video and had more information for viewers.

Check out what she had to say.

Let’s see how people responded.

One viewer is having her own property management issues.

This TikTok user had a different take.

And one person shared a story.

Good landlords are hard to find!

Ain’t that the truth.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁