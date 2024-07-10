Renter’s Complaints Of Loud Music Fell On Deaf Ears, So He Got The Satisfying Revenge By Cranking Up The Volume

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

The sound of music My wife and I live in a small five-apartment complex in a city. Ours is situated somewhere in the middle of the other four, with walls connecting to all of them. Our neighbors like their music, despite the fact that most of the connecting walls are somewhat thin. They don’t mind, because their walls mostly connect to ours, and not to each others. We don’t mind that much, as long as they turn their music off at around 10 pm. Lately, it surpasses 10 pm, from different directions.

We have a WhatsApp chat group and an OK neighborly relationship, so I make a comment about the noise in our chat group. No reaction. Next day: noise from music, from multiple directions, after 10 pm. Again, comment in the chat group, but no response.

This goes on for a while. I decided that it’s time to escalate and I sent a message stating next time I will contact the landlord and probably the police, because I need my beauty sleep. Then one of my neighbors reacts with a message like: “Yo, don’t be like that. We ought to have a good time, and music is part of it. Quit your nagging.”

Queue M.C… Since our apartment is the only one with connecting walls to theirs, I decided it’s time to get our own Dolby 7.1 surround sound setup. I should not be that nagging neighbor. After all, we oughta have ourselves a good time! They soon after realized that walls are, indeed, thin and they’ve been blessed with a quiet neighbor like us. It started raining some very satisfying and desperate messages in the chat group. Afterwards, agreements were made and (to our surprise) we received apologies from two of our neighbors. Now, we sleep well and, before 10 pm, I enjoy my Queen and AC/DC albums on my brand new surround.

