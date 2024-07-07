How Do Stop Workers From Following You Around In Stores? Savvy Shopper Shares A Key Tip.

It’s probably happened to you before at some point…

You’re browsing in a store, minding your own business, when you notice that an employee is following you and watching your every move.

It can be quite insulting, but a woman named Simone thinks she knows how to get these rude workers off your back if it happens to you.

She said, “You ever find yourself being followed in the store? Here’s what you do.”

Simone told viewers, “You just stand two inches from them. They still don’t move, you start looking at the shelf they looking at. Start touching the product right next to what they touching. And don’t put it back neat.”

Simone continued, “Stack ’em up. Look at it. Put it back stupid. I bet you they leave.”

In her caption, Simone wrote, “DISCLAIMERSSS* i put these products back the way they were AND i’ve worked retail many years so its PAINFULLY obvious when an employee is following you not that you would have to work retail to know.”

That’s one way to do it!

Take a look at her video.

@thesimoneestelle DISCLAIMERSSS* i put these products back the way they were AND i’ve worked retail many years so its PAINFULLY obvious when an employee is followong you not that you would have to work retail to know👏🏾 #funnyvideos #blacktwitter #viraltiktoks #fyp #blacktiktok ♬ original sound – thesimoneestelle

