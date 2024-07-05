T.J. Maxx Shopper Was Appalled About What Happened After She Refused A Store Credit Card

I’m sure you’ve dealt with something like this before…

You go to check out at a store with your items and you’re hit with that familiar refrain: the person behind the counter asks if you want to get a store credit card.

Ugh, not this again!

Yes, this again…and a TikTokker named Hailey showed viewers what happened when she told a cashier she wasn’t interested in a T.J. Maxx credit card.

Hailey said, “What incentives are they possibly giving y’all to shove these credit cards up everybody’s ***?”

Hailey said she likes to go to the T.J. Maxx by her house but doesn’t usually purchase anything because she’s tired of the workers giving her a hard time about buying a store credit card.

She told viewers, “Now I have worked retail where the company has provided credit cards and we’ve had to do the whole thing. I know you guys can get in trouble for not asking and I think that’s completely unfair. I get it. The place I was working at, it was to the point that they were writing people up for not getting enough credit cards.”

During a recent visit, she was once again asked if she’d be paying with her T.J. Maxx credit card.

When the worker pressed her about it, she said, “You know, seriously? I’m good. Because it’s every ******* time I shop here.”

Hailey continued, “And he goes…‘Yeah, but you’re in here all the time.'”

She responded by saying, “Guess what? I’m not coming back. This is why people rather shop online.”

Ouch!

Here’s the video.

This is what people had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual talked about how it works at their job.

And this person also spoke up.

Some people can be so pushy…

But it’s really management that’s behind it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!