Target Shopper Is Shook When The App Suggests An $84 Tip On A Two-Item Delivery Order

Tipping culture has expanded past service-based costs like meals at restaurants.

Now it’s common for places that sell goods to prompt you for a tip in the checkout.

TikToker @bbsmallsmb isn’t having it and she explained after she got asked for a tip in a very surprising place.

“I just got hit with a ‘Suggested’ $84 tip,” she says. Then she leans closer to the camera and says with a lilt in her voice “… For Target!”

She clarifies that she understands the need for tipping, but feels it’s being used inappropriately:

“There’s no way I’m paying $84 for someone for getting the Apple Watch, walking across the aisle to get toilet paper and then driving 30 minutes to my house.”

She was in the Target app on her phone and had a paid for their subscription service, which offers discounts and same-day delivery.

So she went to the custom tip section and entered the amount she was comfortable with. “Then I cancelled my subscription.”

Customer service told her she could choose a custom tip, but she that doesn’t change her views and here’s why.

“If these workers are doing this because they’re expecting that tip as part of their salary, I’m not going to be the person who gives them a terrible tip and ruins their day.”

“I can drive and pick up or go inside the store,” she says to explain that it’s not like the alternative was too difficult for her.

“It just really made me mad that that was Target’s answer (to her complaint).”

Her solution to this problem was clear and concise:

“How about you pay your people a decent rate, so they don’t expect an $84 tip!”

Watch the full clip.

Here’s what people are saying.

Some people compared it to Amazon Prime and that led to discussions about why comparing Amazon and Target’s programs is apples to oranges.

This was a very common comment. A lot of people don’t want to tip for other things.

Some people like this person argued that companies should underpay their staff and then expect consumers to supplement the rest.

Interesting point. I am in Canada so don’t know about Target’s program.

This was another comment point and I agree.

I still tip in cash when I can.

But it’s getting rough out there.